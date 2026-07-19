JELEBU, July 19 — The campaign trail at Kuala Klawang weekend market here took an interesting turn today when two cousins contesting the Klawang state seat in the Negeri Sembilan State Election crossed paths while engaging with voters.

Incumbent Datuk Bakri Sawir of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Danni Rais of Perikatan Nasional (PN) were seen engaging with visitors and traders at the market as campaigning entered its second day today.

Their presence at almost the same time drew public attention, with some visitors taking the opportunity to shake hands, chat and take photos and videos as the two candidates passed through the same areas of the market.

Although they are from different political parties and are now vying for the same state seat, the encounter between the cousins took place in a calm and cordial atmosphere, with both continuing their campaigns separately without any provocation and even managing to exchange jokes.

Bakri, when met by Bernama, said he does not view his contest with his cousin as something extraordinary, but instead considers the election as a platform offering their services to the people.

“For me, there is no specific challenge. What’s important is that we campaign in a healthy manner and follow the rules. Yesterday, when we were reprimanded by the Jelebu District Council regarding the installation of flags on the stadium fence, we immediately took them down.

“If we do not respect the law, how can we ask others to do so?” he said.

He also reminded all parties, especially party machinery, to ensure that the campaign period proceeds in an orderly and respectful manner to preserve harmony throughout the election.

The Klawang state seat, which has 13,355 registered voters, will see a three-cornered fight involving Bakri, Danni and Bersatu’s Muhammad Adib Musa.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 28 for early voting and August 1 for polling. For the latest updates on the state polls, visit [https://prn.bernama.com/n9](https://prn.bernama.com/n9). — Bernama