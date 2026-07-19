IPOH, July 19 — The Madani Government is considering increasing assistance under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) schemes if the country’s economic conditions permit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the proposal was discussed with Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican yesterday and would be considered as part of the upcoming Budget.

“So, this is an effort we will continue to pursue. To those receiving STR and SARA, I want to say that if the economy allows… we discussed whether it would be possible to increase the assistance further.

“In the Budget, I will look at how we can increase the allocation to help the people,” he said when speaking at the Madani Kita Together with the Tambun Community Programme, organised by the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) here today.

Also present were Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (security) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman and Rela director-general Datuk Rosli Yaakub.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the government was also giving due attention to the welfare of security personnel, including Rela members, who help respond to the country’s security and disaster situations.

“Rela plays a significant role not only in maintaining security but also in serving the people. Last year, we approved RM3 million, but that is certainly not enough.

“So, to safeguard the welfare of Rela members, I have agreed to continue the programme, and this year we are allocating RM3 million for Rela’s welfare,” he said. — Bernama