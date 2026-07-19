KOTA BHARU, July 19 — A Proton Gen-2 ride cost a Pakistani man more than just a set of wheels after the Sessions Court in Pasir Mas, Kelantan today ordered the car forfeited to the government and fined him RM20,000 for allowing four undocumented migrants to remain inside it.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah imposed the fine on Muhammad Zaman, 30, and ordered him to serve eight months in prison if he fails to pay, Harian Metro reported.

Muhammad pled guilty to allowing the four undocumented migrants to be in the car at a parking area along Jalan Parit Dalam in Kota Bharu at about 7.10am on July 12.

The four comprised an Indian national and three Pakistani men aged between 23 and 37.

He was charged under Section 55E(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for permitting undocumented migrants to enter or remain in premises or a place under his control.

The offence carries a penalty under Section 55E(2) of a fine of between RM5,000 and RM30,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, for each undocumented migrant involved.

Muhammad was not represented by a lawyer.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Siti Khaidijah Khairuddin.

The court also ordered that the Proton Gen-2 used in the offence be forfeited to the government.