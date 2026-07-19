KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — More than US$1.37 billion in assets linked to the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds have been returned by the United States to Malaysia to date, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the figure was based on information provided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“In addition to the assets that have been returned, a substantial amount of funds and assets linked to 1MDB remain detained, frozen or subject to forfeiture proceedings in the United States and several other foreign jurisdictions,” she said in a written parliamentary reply.

She was responding to Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong), who asked how much money and how many assets derived from the misappropriation of 1MDB funds had been returned by the United States to date, as well as the amount still being held by the United States and other countries.

On the exact value of the funds and assets that remain detained, frozen or subject to forfeiture proceedings, Azalina said it could not be determined precisely at this time.

She said this was because it depended on the progress of ongoing legal proceedings and fluctuations in the market value of the assets over time. — Bernama