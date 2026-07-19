MUAR, July 19 — Muar Member of Parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman today succesfully completed his 170-kilometre “Larian Kesyukuran” (Gratitude Run) at Laman Maharani here, marking the culmination of a charity mission that began on July 16.

He arrived at 9.15am to a rousing welcome from about 2,000 local residents, who had been waiting since early morning.

Syed Saddiq began the final 17km leg of the run today from Simpang Sungai Rambai in Melaka before reaching the finishing point, accompanied by members of the ‘Muo Runner’ group across the Sultan Ismail Bridge.

The run, which started from the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, aimed to raise funds for the welfare of residents in the Muar parliamentary constituency, including the provision of food baskets and tablet devices for students in need.

Syed Saddiq said the four-day charity run raised RM650,959.2, exceeding the initial target of RM200,000, and pledged that 100 per cent of the funds would be channelled towards welfare assistance for Muar constituents.

“I am deepy touched by the overwhelming public support, especially in the last 10km. I truly appreciate every contribution received, including 50 sen from a child,” he said when met after the run at the Muar MP’s Service Centre here today.

He said the support extended beyond Muar residents, with people also coming from surrounding areas, including Batu Pahat.

Among them were Aminah Abd Rahman, 64, and her daughter, Syarifah Fatimah Syed Ali, 26, who travelled from Batu Pahat to offer their moral support at the finishing point.

“Not every elected representative is willing to do something like this. We followed the progress of the run every day through social media and felt compelled to come and show our support and make a contribution,” Aminah said. — Bernama