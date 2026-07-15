KOTA KINABALU, July 15 — The Coroner’s Court here today ruled that Dr Noor Aishah Rosli, 51, will not be allowed to continue giving expert opinion in the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan made the ruling after considering written submissions and oral arguments from all interested parties following a dispute over Noor Aishah’s qualifications to testify as an expert in child clinical psychology.

She was found not to be registered under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016 (Act 774).

Amir Shah said the objection raised by conducting officer Nahra Dollah was upheld in part.

“Respectfully, and without prejudice to her academic or empirical expertise, Deponent 76 is not allowed to continue providing further expert opinion in this inquest.

“The oral testimony and documentary evidence already tendered by Deponent 76, including Exhibit I-299, shall remain on the record,” he said in delivering his ruling.

However, he said the legal status of Exhibit I-299, whether it will ultimately be admitted as expert opinion, treated as factual evidence, or excluded entirely, would be determined at the conclusion of the inquest.

“These issues, including the weight to be attached to her evidence, will be subject to final analysis and further submissions by all parties after the close of the inquest,” he said.

Yesterday, the court heard that Noor Aishah is registered only with the Malaysian Board of Counsellors, although she possesses academic and clinical qualifications in child clinical psychology and prepared the psychological autopsy report on Zara Qairina.

Nahra argued that there was no evidence to show Noor Aishah was registered as a child clinical psychology specialist, but only as a registered counsellor.

She further submitted that anyone using the title of child clinical psychologist must be registered under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016, adding that it is an offence to use the title without such registration.

Earlier today, all interested parties presented oral submissions for about an hour before the coroner on Noor Aishah’s status and qualifications as an expert witness.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, 2025, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel at about 4am.

The inquest continues tomorrow. — Bernama