KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to urgently formulate mitigation measures to address the anticipated impact of the Super El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast to affect Malaysia beginning this November.

He said the measures are essential to minimise disruptions to national food production while safeguarding the livelihoods of the farming community.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the matter was among the key issues discussed when he chaired the National Food Security Council Meeting (No. 1/2026).

The Prime Minister also said the meeting deliberated on fisheries cooperation with the Thai government.

“I have instructed KPKM to expedite the finalisation of this matter through the appropriate channels, without compromising food safety and quality standards.

“Continuous engagement with the fishing community must also be carried out to ensure their products comply with the prescribed standards,” he said.

Anwar said the council also reviewed efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Malaysia’s agrifood sector to enhance national food security and improve the livelihoods of farmers, padi growers, livestock breeders, and fishermen.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen the agrifood sector through the adoption of technology, innovation, and best practices to ensure local producers remain competitive and the country’s food supply remains secure for the benefit of the people. — Bernama