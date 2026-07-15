PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia has appointed deputy chief statistician (economic programme) Siti Asiah Ahmad as chief statistician, effective today.

Siti Asiah, 51, has almost 28 years of experience in the fields of economic and social statistics, digital transformation and evidence-based policy development, the Economy Ministry said in a statement today.

She replaces Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, who retired after 36 years of service.

She will be responsible for leading the preparation of the country’s main statistics, including gross domestic product, foreign trade, and industry and services statistics.

“She has been involved in various national strategic initiatives, including the development of the main database, the preparation of cost of living statistics and the strengthening of the national statistical system.

“Her expertise was also recognised through her involvement in the statistical working groups of the United Nations, Asean and international organisations,” the statement said.

Siti Asiah holds a Master of Science in Economics from Universiti Putra Malaysia and a Bachelor of Information Technology degree from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, in the same statement, said Siti Asiah’s appointment underscores the government’s confidence in her experience, expertise and service record.

“In an increasingly complex economic environment, official statistics need to be faster, more accurate and more reliable so that the government can act earlier and target interventions more effectively,” he said.

The ministry also announced the appointment of Norhayati Jantan as deputy chief statistician (social and technical development) and Wan Mohd Shahrulnizam Wan Mohd Najuri as deputy chief statistician (economy).

“The ministry congratulates them and is confident that this leadership will continue to strengthen the credibility of official statistics and support more accurate, transparent and evidence-based national development planning,” the statement said. — Bernama