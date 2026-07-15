KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — All 266 foreign nationals inspected at an international community in Forest City, Johor, were found to possess valid immigration documents based on current records, the Immigration Department said today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the individuals, from 40 countries, were checked during an inspection yesterday conducted with the Iskandar Puteri City Council, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Johor State Secretary’s Office and police.

“Preliminary checks found that all individuals inspected possessed valid immigration documents based on current records.

“However, further checks and investigations are continuing to ensure full compliance with entry conditions, the Immigration Act 1959/63 and other relevant laws,” he said in a statement.

Zakaria said the department would investigate any matter that raised doubts or any new information concerning the misuse of identities, travel documents or immigration facilities, as well as breaches of immigration pass conditions.

“The Immigration Department will not compromise on any breach of immigration law or misuse of immigration facilities,” he said.

He added that enforcement action would be taken against anyone found to have violated immigration laws.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry launched an investigation into Network School following allegations that Israeli citizens had participated in its programme using passports issued by other countries.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had earlier called for the identities and nationalities of those involved, their travel documents, immigration passes and reasons for entering Malaysia to be examined.

Network School is a residential technology community in Forest City that brings together entrepreneurs, remote workers and other participants for programmes and activities.