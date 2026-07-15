SHAH ALAM, July 15 — Police have detained a local man to assist in the investigation into a shooting threat made against a Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) officer at Port Klang, Selangor.

South Klang police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the 46-year-old suspect was detained yesterday after a report was lodged by the victim, an AKPS assistant environmental health officer, on the same day.

“A check revealed that the suspect has no prior record and the investigation is still being completed,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said preliminary investigations by the agency found that the incident stemmed from the suspect’s dissatisfaction with an inspection carried out by the officer while on duty at Port Klang.

He said the suspect, believed to be an agent, was allegedly uncooperative during the initial stage of the inspection, while the officer was carrying out his duties in accordance with established procedures.

“The AKPS officer was merely carrying out his responsibilities according to the established operating procedures before a misunderstanding occurred with the suspect,” he told reporters after attending the 17th Asian Criminology Society (ACS) Conference themed ‘Contemporary Highlights of Crime Trends and Patterns: The Impact of Criminology’ in George Town today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the suspect subsequently made an open threat against the officer and the incident was overheard by several individuals at the scene.

Following the incident, AKPS immediately lodged a police report to enable investigations and appropriate action to be taken against the suspect, he said, adding that he would not comment further as the matter was now under police investigation.

Yesterday, the media reported that an AKPS enforcement officer in Port Klang had received a shooting threat while carrying out official duties.

Port Klang AKPS commander Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal had earlier said the report against the suspect, believed to be an agent for a company, was lodged at the South Klang District Police Headquarters.

Asked whether the procurement of firearms for AKPS officers should be expedited following such threats, Mohd Shuhaily said the move was justified.

“It should be so and I believe the ministry is working to carry out the procurement. That is the best I can comment at this moment,” he said. — Bernama