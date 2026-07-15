KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has expanded the implementation of the open toll payment system via JustGO to six more toll plazas in the Southern Region starting at 10am today.

PLUS in a statement said the activation involves the Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH), the North-South Expressway (NSE) and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA).

This involves the Mambau and Lukut Toll Plazas on SPDH, the Kempas Toll Plaza on NSE as well as the Tanjung Kupang, Lima Kedai and Perling Toll Plazas on LINKEDUA.

“Through this implementation, PLUS is bringing the open toll payment system based on the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, a first for the Malaysian highway industry, to more locations in its network,” the statement said.

PLUS said users who have registered are free to enter and exit via any available lane and no longer need to use specific lanes according to the existing payment method.

“ANPR cameras will read the registered vehicle plate numbers and process toll payments via a payment card linked to the JustGO application. Users only need to download the application, register their account and vehicle and link the payment card,” the statement said.

JustGO was first introduced at NSE through a public pilot project at nine toll plazas between Hutan Kampung and Sungai Dua in January 2026, before being expanded to the Jitra Toll Plaza (NSE) as well as the Lunas and Kubang Semang Toll Plazas on the Butterworth-Kulim Highway (BKE) in June. — Bernama