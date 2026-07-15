KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The police (PDRM) do not protect any individual in high-profile case investigations, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said investigations into an intimate video recording that went viral in 2019 and was linked to a former Cabinet member were still ongoing to trace the original recording, as well as all devices and equipment used.

“PDRM conducts investigations professionally, transparently and fairly without considering the position or political affiliation of any party,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat Special Chamber session today.

Shamsul Anuar was responding to a question from Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) on the progress of investigations into several high-profile cases, including the 2019 viral intimate video recording.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 292, Section 377B and Section 504 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On a separate case involving the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Shamsul Anuar said the matter was being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which had issued an arrest warrant against the individual.

“The MACC has issued an arrest warrant as the case falls under its investigation. I cannot comment further on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, on extradition matters, Shamsul Anuar said the process was subject to the Extradition Act 1992 and treaties between Malaysia and foreign countries.

He said Malaysia currently has extradition treaties with 11 countries, besides having signed the Asean Extradition Treaty, and remains ready to begin negotiations with foreign countries to strengthen cooperation in the matter. — Bernama