MELAKA, July 15 — Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari has declared his continued support for Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh despite the withdrawal of four DAP state assemblymen from the state government.

Speaking metaphorically, he said there is only “one” chief minister leading the state government at present.

“For now, we know that as a state assemblyman, we have only one chief minister, not several,” he told reporters outside the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Seri Negeri Complex here today.

Earlier, the seats of the four DAP assemblymen were moved to the opposition bloc on the final day of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

They are now seated alongside Perikatan Nasional and Independent assemblymen after announcing yesterday that they were withdrawing support for the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led state government.

The four DAP assemblymen are Allex Seah Shoo Chin (PH-Kesidang), Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana), Leng Chau Yen (PH-Banda Hilir) and Kerk Chee Yee (PH-Ayer Keroh).

The four DAP assemblymen announced their immediate withdrawal from the state government after the State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the State Constitution allowing for the appointment of nominated assemblymen.

However, Adly remained seated with the government bloc, separated from the four DAP assemblymen.

Commenting on DAP’s decision to withdraw support for the state government yesterday, Adly said Melaka PH would hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the matter.

“Tomorrow, Melaka PH will deliberate on the issue. We will take into account the views of our assemblymen as well as those of the PH component parties. Most importantly, we will also consider the views of the Right Honourable Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

“Tomorrow, we will announce the outcome of our discussions,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar, who is also PH chairman, urged Melaka DAP to postpone its decision to withdraw from the Melaka state government so that it could focus on development and the well-being of the people. — Bernama