KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — An internal investigation by the Malaysian Army (TDM) into allegations linking one of its members to rape, molestation and sexual intercourse offences that recently went viral on social media found that the claims were inconsistent with the actual facts.

In a statement today, Army Headquarters said the findings were reached following an internal investigation, after which the affected member lodged a police report over the matter.

“The issue has gone viral since 2024 and TDM’s internal investigation found that the complaints circulating on social media platforms contradict the actual facts.

“In addition, the officer and member involved have lodged reports with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action,” it said.

TDM described the complainant’s use of social media as a reporting channel as unprofessional and viewed it as an attempt to tarnish the organisation.

It said that as of today, no police report had been lodged by the complainant regarding the criminal allegations circulated online, while the social media account involved had also been deleted.

TDM noted that the culture of “trial by viral” should not be normalised and said civil and criminal laws would be used to address this tendency.

“Every allegation must be submitted through legitimate channels to enable a fair, transparent and lawful investigation.

“TDM takes seriously the spread on social media of allegations and content that are defamatory, baseless and capable of damaging the reputation of its members, the chain of command and the organisation,” it said.

On July 8, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman said the Malaysian Armed Forces had taken note of allegations involving a TDM member in a rape case that had gone viral on social media and that investigations were underway. — Bernama