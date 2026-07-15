KUANTAN, July 15 — A businessman and his personal assistant have been remanded for four days from today to assist investigations into a case involving the alleged forgery of documents and misuse of the official identity of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Acting Pahang police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the remand order, valid until July 18, was issued by Magistrate Ellyna Othman against the 45-year-old businessman and his personal assistant, also 45.

“The two men were arrested at a house in Cyberjaya at about 11 am yesterday to assist investigations. The case is being investigated following a police report lodged on July 10 by the Private Secretary to the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Amir Syaffiq Hamzah, on the Crown Prince’s instructions,” he said in a statement today.

He said the report was lodged after the Pahang Palace detected several documents believed to be forged, bearing the Royal Coat of Arms of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, the letterhead of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Unit, as well as his name and signature, all used without authorisation.

“Among the documents suspected to have been forged are offer letters, appointment letters and letters of support relating to land management appointments in Pahang, purportedly issued with the consent of the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang,” he said.

Azry Akmar said preliminary investigations found that the documents were shown to Tengku Hassanal on July 8 by an individual who claimed to have received them from a man bearing the title “Datuk”.

“Checks found that none of the documents had been officially issued by the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Unit. The name and signature of His Highness’ Private Secretary were also used without authorisation,” he said.

He said the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang had instructed that a police report be lodged and investigations expedited as the case involved the misuse of the official identity of the Pahang Royal Institution, which could undermine its credibility.

The case is being investigated by the Pekan district police headquarters under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery for the purpose of cheating and Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama