KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds affecting several areas in the peninsula, Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan until 9pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Kedah are Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Penang they include the North-east district, Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

In Perak, the affected areas are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang, while all areas in Kelantan are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

The warning in Terengganu covers Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman, while in Pahang it involves Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

In Johor, the affected districts are Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Sibu, Mukah (Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song), Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri (Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

In Sabah, affected areas are Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan in the Interior Division, as well as Papar, Penampang and Ranau in the West Coast. The warning also covers the Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama