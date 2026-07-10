JOHOR BAHRU, July 10 — Several areas in Johor are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms tomorrow, polling day for the 16th Johor state election, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the weather forecast published on the department’s official website today, rain is expected in the morning in Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kulai, Muar, Pontian and Tangkak.

However, no rain is forecast in the six districts in the afternoon and at night.

Meanwhile, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Segamat are expected to experience thunderstorms in the afternoon, while Mersing is forecast to be affected by similar conditions from the afternoon until night.

Temperatures in most districts are expected to range from a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius to a maximum of between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama