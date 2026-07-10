ALOR GAJAH, July 10 — A Form One student allegedly chased three classmates with a paper cutter knife after being repeatedly bullied with ice thrown at him during a co curricular session at a secondary school here yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar said initial investigations found the incident occurred at about 2.50pm while a student attendance appreciation programme was taking place in the school’s open hall, Harian Metro (HM) reported.

He said two boys, aged 13 and 14, were believed to have repeatedly thrown ice at the suspect, also aged 13.

“Unable to contain his anger, the suspect took a paper cutter knife from his pencil case and chased one of the victims for about 50 metres towards the school surau.

“Another two boys who were with the victim, also fled in fear of being targeted. The incident was captured on the school’s closed circuit television (CCTV),” he told HM.

Ahmad added that a teacher who witnessed the incident acted swiftly and managed to calm the suspect, who then surrendered the knife.

“No students or teachers were injured, and the three victims later returned to the hall once the situation was under control.

“The student’s family was called to the school before he was taken home. Investigations also revealed that all the students involved had disciplinary records since the start of the school year,” he said.

He noted that the boy who carried out the attack was receiving treatment at the psychiatry and mental health department of Melaka Hospital, with his last session recorded on June 3. The school is aware of his condition.

A police report was lodged by a teacher at the Durian Tunggal police station on the night of the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.