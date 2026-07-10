BATU PAHAT, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday dismissed claims that he had purchased a luxury BMW vehicle for his personal use.

“People are claiming that Anwar talks about helping the poor but has bought a new BMW. I did not buy it.

“It is an old vehicle. Why spread lies?” he said during the ‘Yok! Meriahkan Johor! Undi Harapan’ programme in Senggarang here yesterday, held in conjunction with campaigning for the 16th Johor state election.

Anwar also clarified that the Mercedes-Benz vehicle he currently uses was a gift from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and had been registered under the Prime Minister’s Department rather than under his personal ownership.

“The vehicle I am using now was bestowed by the King. I did not take ownership of it personally. I registered it under the Prime Minister’s Department. I am not like others who siphon off and steal the people’s money,” he said.

The denial followed claims circulating on social media regarding the ownership status of the BMW vehicle previously used by the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division (BIUPA) said in a statement on Monday that the BMW vehicle used by the prime minister recently was an existing government asset and not a newly acquired official vehicle.

The statement said the vehicle was an asset under BIUPA’s management and designated for official government logistics.

Also present at the event were Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Communications Minister, and the coalition’s candidates for the state election in the Senggarang, Semerah and Penggaram seats, Onn Abu Bakar, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Felicia Poh Rui Ling, respectively.

Polling takes place this Saturday, with PH contesting all 56 state seats. — Bernama