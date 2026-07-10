KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended birthday wishes to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who turns 101, in a Facebook post accompanied by two photographs — one recent and one from their earlier years in government.

“Happy 101st birthday to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. May Tun continue to be blessed with good health, divine grace and remain under His protection, God willing,” Anwar wrote.

The post featured a recent image of Dr Mahathir smiling while seated in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and several aides. The second photo, taken decades earlier, showed a younger Anwar and Dr Mahathir laughing together during what appeared to be a cultural event, both dressed in suits and seated on tatami mats.

The post drew thousands of reactions online.