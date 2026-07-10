PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to issue summonses to individuals seen riding motorcycles without helmets during the Johor state election (PRN Johor) campaign.

The order follows viral video showing a group of campaign workers, including those from Loke’s DAP, violating road safety regulations during their convoys.

“My stance has been clear and consistent from the beginning,” Loke said in a statement.

“When I raised the same issue involving BN leaders during the Slim by-election campaign nearly six years ago, I stressed that while there is nothing wrong with using motorcycles for campaigning, every rider must wear a helmet and set a good example for the public.”

In a social media post, Loke also appended a photograph of Barisan Nasional campaigners including a former minister similarly riding without helmets.

The minister said that these principles apply to all parties without exception, including candidates and campaign workers from his own coalition.

“Road safety laws do not recognize political parties,” he said, adding that the law must apply to all Malaysians equally.

Loke reiterated that public safety takes precedence over the political interests of any party, confirming that the JPJ will act on all evidence regardless of the offenders' political backgrounds.