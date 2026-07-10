JOHOR BAHRU, July 10 — Johor PAS described Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s rejection of the Islamist party’s offer to assist the state government should Barisan Nasional (BN) retain power after the state election as conceited and arrogant.

Johor PAS commissioner Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed said that the party’s intention to support BN was meant to sincerely assist the coalition if it did not obtain a simple majority to form the government after the state election.

In such a scenario, he explained that PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were prepared to support BN in forming the state government for the stability and well-being of the people.

“It is also consistent with the continuity of Malay-Muslim leadership in Johor.

“PAS’ willingness to work together with BN should not be misinterpreted as a weakness. We are not begging to be in the government,” he said in a statement last night.

Johor PAS was responding to a vernacular news report yesterday which quoted Onn Hafiz as saying that the Islamist party would not be part of the state government if BN forms the next government and he is reappointed to the top post.

Mahfodz, who is also the PN deputy chairman, insisted that PAS’ stance was clear — prioritising the future of Johor over ego and narrow party interests.

He said Johor PAS’ stance was consistent with party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who called for political stability over positions or political rewards.

“PAS’ instruction to supporters to vote for BN candidates in seats that are not contested by the party or PN was also made with consideration to ensure the continuity of Malay-Muslim leadership in Johor,” he said.

Besides Onn Hafiz’s rejection to cooperate with PAS, he also denied agreeing to allocate the appointed assemblyman posts to PAS in exchange for contesting only 11 seats for the upcoming state election.

The Johor BN chairman also claimed that the narrative that PAS would be part of the state government was meant to mislead the public.

On Wednesday, Abdul Hadi said PAS was prepared to support BN in forming the Johor government, if the coalition fell short of a simple majority after the state election.

Following that, Onn Hafiz denied this yesterday and personally assured that PAS would never be part of the state administration under him.