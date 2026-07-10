KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded 33 individuals, including enforcement officers and civil servants, in a coordinated operation across Putrajaya and three states, over their suspected involvement in a syndicate linked to various offences involving foreign nationals.

According to sources, 10 enforcement officers were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for not taking action against foreign workers who had violated the Immigration Act 1959, as well as for issuing visas, passes and permits without following proper procedures.

The source said other offences detected included submitting documents containing false particulars for applications and quotas for foreign workers.

All 33 suspects, comprising 24 men and nine women, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested yesterday in Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka by MACC’s Intelligence Division and state branches.

“Initial investigations indicate that all of them are believed to have committed these offences between 2021 and this year,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 16(b)(A), 17(a), 17(b), and 18 of the MACC Act 2009. He also did not rule out the possibility of further arrests. — Bernama