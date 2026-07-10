KOTA BHARU, July 10 — Police have tightened security measures at all police facilities in Kelantan following a series of threats at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Kelantan Contingent Shooting Range in Bachok, including deploying security personnel and requesting the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the measures were taken after acts of vandalism involving graffiti depicting threats were found on the fence of the PDRM Kelantan Contingent Shooting Range, along with the discovery of a black bag in the area believed to be linked to an attempt to intimidate the police.

He said that following the incidents, he instructed the Bachok district police chief to station personnel at the Bachok Shooting Range, while also requesting CCTVs to be installed at all police premises to strengthen security and assist investigations.

“In my view, this is a form of threat, an attempt to intimidate us. We are still investigating from that perspective.

“An ordinary person wouldn’t simply go and spray graffiti on the fence of a police shooting range with all kinds of messages or leave a bag in front of the premises. We see all of this as a form of intimidation,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Yusoff said the first incident occurred shortly after police reopened nearly 100 investigation papers related to illegal moneylending activities that had previously not been pursued.

“The first incident happened after I cracked down on the loan sharks. When I reopened nearly 100 cases that had previously not been acted upon, the graffiti appeared at the shooting range two or three days later,” he said, but stressed that the incidents had not diminished his determination to continue carrying out his duties in combating crime for the benefit of the public.

“I don’t feel anything. I’m not afraid or anxious at all because I have entrusted my life to Allah Almighty.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not afraid of anything because I do my work lillahi ta’ala (for the sake of Allah). My goal is to help the community and serve society,” he said. — Bernama