IPOH, July 10 — A 400-litre ammonia gas cylinder, which was believed to have not been properly closed, caused a gas leak and chemical spill at an ice manufacturing factory in the Menglembu Industrial Area here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of the operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the department received a call regarding the incident at 10.32 am before a team from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) along with the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team, were dispatched to the location.

He said the leak was caused by the gas cylinder that was not properly closed, resulting in uncontrolled gas pressure release and a spillage of about seven litres of ammonia.

“The results of the initial monitoring found that the ammonia gas concentration inside the factory reached 300 parts per million (ppm), while the reading outside the premises was 100 ppm. However, no victims were reported to have been involved in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said two Hazmat members, fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), then entered the risk area to close the valve on the gas cylinder, thereby stopping the gas release.

According to Sabarodzi, the Hazmat team also carried out spill control work using a chemical binder before collecting the hazardous waste to be placed into salvage drums for safe disposal.

“Following that action, the gas concentration reading inside the factory decreased to 250 ppm, while the reading outside the premises was no longer detected by the monitoring equipment,” he also said.

He added that monitoring operations and spill control work continued in order to ensure the premises area was completely safe before the operation was terminated.

Meanwhile, Sabarodzi said the Hazmat team also conducted further inspections by taking ammonia gas content readings using sampling pumps and GFG detectors, in addition to carrying out ventilation work to expedite the dissipation of the gas.

“After the spill control and ventilation work were completed, the ammonia gas reading was successfully reduced to 40 ppm, which is below the Time Weighted Average (TWA) limit set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) of 50 ppm,” he said.

He also said the operation was fully controlled by 12.50 pm and concluded at 3.09 pm after the fire department confirmed the area was safe.

“The factory was also allowed to resume operations after inspections found that the gas readings were at a safe level,” he added. — Bernama