KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The investigation into alleged discrepancies involving petroleum cargo documents at Johor’s Tanjung Langsat Port is still ongoing, according to Maritime Network Sdn Bhd chief executive Datuk Seri R. Jeyenderan.

Jeyenderan said he was satisfied with the response received from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) via email in mid-June, which informed him that the case had been received and reviewed by the Information Assessment Committee (JMM), and that investigations were still underway.

He said his visit to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today was not intended to pressure any party, but to obtain the latest update on the investigation, which has been ongoing for nearly three months.

“We respect the MACC and the investigation process. We are only seeking clarification on the current status of the investigation and whether there is anything else required from our side,” he said in a statement after submitting a letter requesting for the investigation to be expedited.

Jeyenderan said his company had fully cooperated with investigators throughout the process by attending every meeting and submitting all documents and information requested.

In early June, several media reported that Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) had expressed concern over alleged discrepancies involving petroleum cargo documents, saying the matter could potentially create room for various forms of misconduct.

MCW president Jais Abdul Karim was reported as saying that MACC should look into the allegations immediately if there were elements of corruption, abuse of power or document forgery.

Jeyenderan said if the allegations were proven through investigations, the matter could have wider implications beyond a single company, including regulatory compliance, government revenue and confidence in Malaysia’s maritime and petroleum industries.

He added that original documents related to the case were also handed over to MACC following advice from investigating officers, who said they were more suitable for submission in their original form rather than via email.

“The feedback given today was quite positive. They informed me that the investigation is still ongoing and I only need to wait for further developments.

“Based on the explanation received from MACC officers, the case is still under investigation and I hope the process can be expedited after waiting for almost three months,” he said.