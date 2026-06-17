KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Malaysian Army has halted all grenade technique exercises with immediate effect following a deadly training incident at Hobart Camp, Kedah, which killed two soldiers yesterday.

Army chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman said the suspension is a necessary step to facilitate a comprehensive probe into the incident, NST reported.

“We have suspended grenade-throwing training with immediate effect to allow investigations to be carried out,” he said.

“The cause of the incident will be determined by the board of inquiry that has been established. Follow-up action will then be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”

Azhan further confirmed that the army is providing full assistance to the bereaved families, including all entitled compensation.

The tragedy unfolded during a grenade-throwing exercise at the Hobart Camp firing range.

The victims were identified as Corporal Norazmi Abu Bakar of the 6th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment and Private Siti Khadijah Sungip of the 1st Squadron Royal Engineers Regiment.

Following the incident at 10.57am, both soldiers were rushed to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani, but they succumbed to their injuries in transit.