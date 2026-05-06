SEREMBAN, May 6 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) launched the Design and Installation Guidelines for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems in conjunction with the 2026 Senior Officers’ Conference (SOC) of the Public Works Department (JKR).

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan, said that the effort is to support the green mobility agenda and is seen as a strategic initiative in driving JKR’s smart reform, in line with the government’s policy to expand the use of EVs nationwide.

He said the guidelines are the first of their kind in Malaysia and serve as a comprehensive reference for all parties, including contractors, designers, government agencies, petrol station operators, and individuals who wish to install EV charging facilities.

“Until now, we have had no specific guidelines regarding the installation of EV charging systems. So this book will serve as a document that will help ensure installations are made in appropriate locations and comply with the specified safety aspects.

“This initiative aims to accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure, not only at Rest and Service (R&R) areas along highways but also to be expanded to federal, state and municipal roads under JKR’s supervision,” he said to reporters here today.

File picture of an electric vehicle (EV) charging at an EV charging station in Putrajaya June 18, 2024. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Ahmad Maslan said that the JKR needs to be proactive as a facilitator in the development of EV charging stations, especially on federal and state roads, to support the transition to more sustainable energy use.

He said that the current lack of charging stations has been identified as one of the main factors limiting the increase in the use of EVs in the country.

The JKR in a previous meeting recommended that they (EVs) should not only be placed at R&R highways and R&R petrol stations but also on federal and state roads managed by the JKR, including municipal roads under the management of local authorities.

“This effort can help the government and the people to use electric vehicles, whether motorcycles, cars or buses... of course, charging stations are very much needed... the lack of charging stations hinders the use of electric vehicles in the country,” he said.

He said that currently, EV charging facilities are more concentrated on highways operated by concession companies, while development on other road networks is still limited.

In addition to the launch of the guidelines, SOC 2026 also witnessed several other launches, namely the FlexRevive product “Wrap it Right, Flex It Bright”; the Online Mechanical Complaint System (SAMAT); the Malaysia Site Investigation Data Online System (MySIDOS application); and the Road Technical Document.

The 24th edition of the conference, themed ‘Driving JKR’s Smart Reforms,’ reflects JKR’s commitment to strengthening professionalism through a reform approach based on integrity, innovation and delivery efficiency, gathering around 380 senior JKR officers from across the country, including Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the global energy crisis also affects economic stability, supply chains, and rising costs, causing the government to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to ensure the well-being of the people is continuously preserved.

He also said that KKR remains committed to strengthening service delivery capabilities by ensuring that every project planning and implementation is carried out meticulously, efficiently and with integrity.

“All arising challenges will be addressed with a strategic and prudent approach, including optimising resource use, accelerating work processes and enhancing field implementation efficiency.

“What is most important ... the ministry’s priority is to ensure that the people continue to benefit from every development initiative implemented under any circumstances by providing the best service, ensuring projects run smoothly, and that the needs of the people are always given due attention,” he added. — Bernama