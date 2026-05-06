MECCA, May 6 — A 70-year-old male pilgrim died of a heart attack yesterday.

This is the second death recorded, following the demise of a 65-year-old male pilgrim from Pahang who collapsed while on his way to perform Friday prayers at the courtyard of Masjidil Haram (Grand Mosque) on Friday (May 1).

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) said in a statement today that the septugenarian, from Senggarang, Johor, died at Ajyad Hospital at 6.16pm local time (11.16pm Malaysian time).

“The deceased had travelled to the Holy Land with his wife and was part of the KT34 group organised by a pilgrimage operator, staying at the Elaf Al Bait hotel.

“The deceased was confirmed to have died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment at the hospital,” the statement said.

TH said the remains were taken to Masjidil Haram for funeral prayers after the Subuh (dawn) prayer before being buried at Al Sharayea Cemetery. — Bernama