BATU PAHAT, May 6 — A 60-year-old van driver has been remanded for three days starting today to assist police in the probe into the death of a Year Two pupil from a primary school in Parit Sulong here.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the remand application for the man was made to assist investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

“The remand order on the suspect was issued by Magistrate Nurasidah A. Rahman from today to May 8, after he was brought to the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court earlier this morning,” he said when contacted by the media today.

Earlier, the van driver was arrested after being involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl in front of SK Seri Maimon in Parit Sulong here.

It was reported yesterday that Nur Aini Umairah Mohd Fareez was killed after she was hit by a delivery van at 12.30pm while walking in front of the school’s main gate.

As a result of the accident, the victim suffered serious head and bodily injuries.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Parit Sulong Health Clinic.