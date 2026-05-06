TAWAU, May 6 — Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in 130.57 kilogrammes of methamphetamine into the country last month.

Ng Chuan Tong, 51, who works at a licensed moneylender, and dispatch rider Herman Patte, 35, nodded in after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Dayang Aidaku Amira Aminuddin.

No plea was recorded from the two accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the two men were jointly charged with trafficking 130,575.18 grammes of Methamphetamine at about 9.30 pm at Batu 15 Jalan Apas here on April 21.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence or life imprisonment and a maximum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Haikal Hazwan Md Yatin, while both accused, who were not allowed bail, were unrepresented.

The court set June 2 for mention. — Bernama