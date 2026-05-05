KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday expressed his highest appreciation to all firefighters for their significant role in minimising national losses through their speed and efficiency in handling emergencies.

He said that the services and sacrifices of firefighters go beyond saving lives and property, serving as a crucial pillar in supporting the nation’s continued development and well-being.

“The speed and efficiency of firefighters in executing their mandate and responsibilities have successfully minimised damage, thereby supporting the nation’s continued development and well-being,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday in conjunction with International Firefighters’ Day.

Anwar also prayed that all personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) remain protected and be granted the resilience to shoulder their responsibilities tirelessly.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir also expressed his appreciation to all JBPM personnel for their high level of dedication and commitment in serving the community, regardless of the situation.

In a Facebook post, he described firefighters as “true heroes” who are always ready to provide assistance in various emergency situations, including unique rescue missions.

“When a fire occurs, we call the fire department. When a cat gets stuck in a tree, the fire department comes to the rescue. Even when someone gets stuck in a toilet bowl, the fire department comes to assist.

“When accidents, disasters, floods, or any emergency occur, they are always present without question. That is what a true hero is — always ready in any situation,” he said.

Zambry also extended his Happy International Firefighters’ Day wishes, expressing appreciation for the courage and tireless service rendered by the team.

International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated on May 4 every year to honour the services and commitment of rescue teams worldwide. — Bernama