KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is strengthening the country’s preparedness in the face of global supply chain uncertainties by establishing a Special Task Force on Drug and Medical Device Safety as the main control centre.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the move was taken in response to the global dynamic challenges involving the raw material supply crisis, energy crisis, and the increasing surge in logistics costs worldwide following the tensions in West Asia.

He said the team was currently implementing real-time data monitoring in addition to diversifying sources of drug procurement from the international market to ensure the country’s supply remained stable.

“At the same time, we always ensure that the frontline stock buffer for medicines categorised as critical is always strong and can last more than 60 days to protect patients,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Dzulkefly said the matter was among those discussed in the briefing session for Friends of Ministry (FoM) which he chaired this morning to coordinate actions with Members of Parliament in championing health issues at the grassroots level.

In the meeting, he stressed the Madani Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the country’s supply chain of medicines and medical devices remains secure.

To proactively manage the crisis of continuity of medicine supplies, he said the MOH has activated an early warning mechanism where suppliers are required to report any potential shortage of supply at least six months in advance by July 2026.

“For the supply of medical devices, the Medical Devices Authority (MDA) has entered into a strategic agreement with the authorities in China to stabilise the supply of critical manufacturing raw materials such as resin and naphtha, thus enabling our local manufacturers to operate without interruption.

“A Special Access Pathway has also been provided to expedite the entry of urgent medical equipment to ensure smooth operations in operating theatres and hospitals,” he said.

Therefore, Zulkefly also said the MOH would continue to strengthen the resilience of the health system through a whole-of-government approach to ensure that patients are not affected by any global shocks.

“This is to ensure that each strategic plan is translated into swift and organised action on the ground, so that every patient continues to be protected and not affected by any future global shocks,” he added. — Bernama