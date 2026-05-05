ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 5 — Johor is developing a learning ecosystem that directly links schools with industries in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the learning ecosystem involves the Corporate Adoption Programme and Industry Satellite Laboratory.

“Multinational companies that come under the JS-SEZ will adopt selected schools to provide modern laboratory facilities and expert mentors through the Corporate Adoption Programme.

“The Industrial Satellite Laboratory, on the other hand, creates a learning space outside the classroom where students can see real world applications involving physics and chemistry in sectors such as data centres or semiconductor manufacturing,” he said at the Johor state legislative assembly in Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Aznan (BN-Tanjung Surat) was replying to a question from Hasrunizah Hassan (BN-Pulai Sebatang) on the state government’s plans to encourage students to have an interest in pure science subjects.

This is to prepare skilled or expert workers in meeting the needs of Johor to become a developed state and also in line with the JS-SEZ.

Aznan said for students to have an interest in pure science, the teaching approach needs to be changed with the addition of Advanced Teacher Training and Applied Science Modules.

He said that 500 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education teachers will undergo skills-enhancing training in the field of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and programming.

“This is to ensure that the delivery of knowledge is relevant to the needs of today’s industry.

“The Applied Science Module will introduce ‘contextual learning’ elements where biology or chemistry theories are directly linked to major projects in Johor such as the development of hydrogen energy and smart agriculture,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Aznan alao set a target to achieve a 60:40 ratio (science to arts) in line with national policy, but with the Johor model focused in the marketability aspects in the JS-SEZ.

He said that the state government is confident that with a combination of first-class infrastructure and competent local talent in STEM, Johor will become the new economic heart of the South-east Asia.