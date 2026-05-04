KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed appreciation to personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for their unwavering commitment, discipline and sacrifices.

In his message in conjunction with International Firefighters’ Day today, he said every moment of emergency demands extraordinary courage, and it is in such critical times that firefighters step forward without hesitation to shoulder the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“In conjunction with International Firefighters’ Day celebrated today, I would like to record my appreciation to all JBPM personnel for their commitment, discipline and sacrifices,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, also prayed that all firemen would continue to be granted strength, protection and resilience in carrying out that great responsibility. — Bernama