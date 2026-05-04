CHUKAI, May 4 — A trailer driver involved in an accident that claimed the life of a technician at KM290 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), near the Chukai Toll Plaza interchange, on Saturday has been remanded for three days from today.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the remand order against the 47-year-old man from Permaisuri, Setiu, was issued by Magistrate Marsha Abdul Malik at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

“The suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was discharged from Kemaman Hospital yesterday and was brought to the Magistrate’s Court this morning to obtain the remand order.

“A urine screening test on the suspect returned negative for drugs, and he also has no prior record,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Razi said the man is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the incident, the trailer driven by the man was travelling from the Jabor toll towards Kuala Besut when it lost control and collided with a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck carrying a family of three in the right lane of the highway.

Both vehicles then crashed into the highway divider and veered into the opposite lane, before another vehicle - a Proton X50 sport utility vehicle (SUV) - failed to avoid the collision and rammed into the Mitsubishi Triton.

The accident caused the Mitsubishi Triton driver, Rosli Yusuf, 54, to die at the scene, while his two daughters, Iliya Markisa, 23, and Auni Ukhratan Basyirah, 14, sustained injuries to the head, neck, face and eyes.

A passenger in the Proton X50 also suffered minor injuries to the head and neck. — Bernama