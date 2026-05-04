KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A tour bus carrying eight Indian tourists veered off the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near here this morning after the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

The crash occurred at KM213.4 southbound at about 10.18am, with the bus ending up in a roadside drain after skidding onto the emergency lane.

According to Harian Metro, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 chief Fire Superintendent Tc Zulkhairani Ramli said a fire engine and 10 personnel were dispatched to the scene after an emergency call was received, arriving about 10 minutes later.

He said the bus was carrying nine people — eight Indian tourists and a local male driver.

The passengers comprised three adult men, including the driver, three adult women and three boys.

“Three victims suffered minor injuries involving the driver and two boys.

“All injured victims received initial treatment from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel before being taken to hospital for further treatment,” he told reporters today.

The operation was brought under control and fully concluded at 11.13am.

Personnel from the Health Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police also assisted at the scene.