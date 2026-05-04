KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A defamation suit filed by former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad against activist cum blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin has been resolved after the latter issued a public apology at the High Court here today.

Badrul Hisham, better known as Chegubard, read out the consent judgment, acknowledging that his allegations against Nik Nazmi were false and baseless.

“I withdraw all allegations against Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. I sincerely apologise to him for the embarrassment, hardship and distress caused.

“I undertake not to repeat or publish any further statements or allegations on the same matter or of a similar nature,” he said.

The blogger also agreed to remove all disputed statements and related links from his social media accounts and relevant websites.

Judge Gan Techiong then recorded the consent judgment in accordance with the agreed terms of settlement.

“Under this order, the defendant must publish a video apology on any of his social media accounts within 24 hours. Please comply to avoid contempt of court,” the judge said.

Earlier, counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, representing Nik Nazmi, informed the court that both parties had reached a settlement and agreed to the consent judgment, which was confirmed by defence counsel Zolazrai Zolkapli.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Nik Nazmi said he did not wish to prolong the matter and accepted the apology.

Nik Nazmi filed the suit on Jan 15, 2024, alleging that Badrul Hisham had posted five defamatory statements on his Facebook account, “Che GuBard”, on December 20 and 29, 2023, concerning a flood mitigation project.

The plaintiff claimed the statements suggested he had lied about an open tender process and alleged corruption in the project, which was said to have driven costs up to RM16.6 billion.

“The defendant acted maliciously to damage my credibility and image as a politician, leading to public criticism and suspicion among my constituents. My personal and professional reputation has been affected,” he said in his statement of claim. — Bernama