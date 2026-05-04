ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 4 — Johor continues to post encouraging economic performance after the state’s revenue reached RM1 billion as of April 30, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

He said the figure marks an increase of RM307 million compared to the same period last year, placing Johor on solid footing to achieve its revenue projection for this year.

“Johor’s success is driven by several major achievements, including recording the highest investment figure in the state’s history.

“This reflects investor confidence in Johor and has also opened up tens of thousands of job opportunities for the people.

“In addition, Johor’s strong economic growth with a high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate has strengthened the state’s fiscal base, thus increasing the government’s ability to generate sustainable revenue,” he told the Johor state legislative assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Onn Hafiz, who is also chairman of the Johor Natural Resources, Administration, Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Tourism Committee, said the achievement proves Johor is on the right track to sustain inclusive and long-term growth.

“Based on this strength, the state government is committed to ensuring that every increase in revenue is returned to the people through high-impact initiatives,” he said, adding that this approach has been implemented through phases one to four of the Bantuan Kasih Johor (BKJ) welfare programme, which includes more than 100 initiatives with an allocation of almost RM400 million.

Onn Hafiz said the state government would continue strengthening efforts to help the people, ease the cost of living and ensure the state’s prosperity is shared by all.