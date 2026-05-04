LIPIS, May 4 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is conducting a study on the development of tube wells as a preparatory measure to address potential water crisis in the future.

PETRA deputy minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the study, carried out by the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), aims to identify new water sources as a support plan in the event of supply disruptions.

“We are currently facing uncertain weather conditions such as drought and low rainfall. Based on forecasts, the hot weather is expected to continue until August, which could affect water resources.

“Nevertheless, through the efforts of all relevant agencies, water supply nationwide remains under control. However, consumers must play an important role in reducing wastage,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Selamat Air Raya programme at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Ahmad Shah here today.

On March 21, it was reported that the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) had warned that the world is entering an era of ‘global water bankruptcy’.

Abdul Rahman said water consumption in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan is higher at around 223 litres per capita per day compared with the 165 litres per capita per day recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“This high level of water usage must be reduced. If the public does not play its part, we risk facing a water crisis. All parties must take responsibility to ensure this can be avoided,” he said.

He added that the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is also implementing the Communication, Education and Public Awareness (CEPA) Programme, targeting to reach at least one million users nationwide throughout 2026.

“This initiative aims to raise public awareness on efficient water usage and the importance of avoiding wastage to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s water supply,” he said.

At the programme, SPAN also distributed zakat wakalah totalling RM104,000 to 200 students from primary, secondary schools and higher education institutions. — Bernama