NILAI, May 4 — Malaysian Haj pilgrims have been advised to follow the advice of doctors, health officers and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) personnel throughout their stay in the Holy Land to ensure their pilgrimage is carried out smoothly and safely.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said temperatures in Saudi Arabia are currently around 34° to 35°Celsius and are expected to rise, thus pilgrims need to pay close attention to their health while performing the Haj.

“Conditions in Saudi Arabia and the Holy Land are currently good. Pilgrims are advised to follow the advice of doctors, health officers and personnel there, and to remain focused on performing their religious duties to the best of their ability,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the Islamic Media Arts Academy (ASMI) module book and course at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), which was also attended by USIM Pro-Chancellor Tunku Zain Al ‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli described the recent passing of a Malaysian Haj pilgrim in the Holy Land as God’s will, adding that the 65-year-old had passed the required health screenings.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun was reported as saying that the deceased, who was in the Holy Land with his wife, was confirmed to have passed away at 12.15pm local time (5.15pm Malaysian time) due to heart complications.

He said funeral arrangements were fully managed by TH, including transporting the remains to Masjidil Haram for funeral prayers after Maghrib before burial at Al Sharayea Cemetery in Makkah.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said ASMI, organised by USIM and TV AlHijrah today is a strategic initiative to introduce module books and training courses designed to develop the talent, skills and competencies of Islamic media practitioners.

He said the role of Islamic media is becoming increasingly critical and can no longer be seen merely as an alternative, but must emerge as a primary reference that upholds narratives of truth, justice and well-being.

“We are facing a phenomenon known as information overload across social media, which often blurs the line between truth and falsehood. Media is not merely a tool for disseminating news, but an instrument that can shape and influence the way people think, their lifestyles and the value systems of a society,” he said.

The programme, attended by 100 participants comprising representatives from universities, the media industry and other agencies, focuses on dakwah communication, Islamic media content production, media management, strategies for delivering dakwah to various segments of society, as well as media crisis management. — Bernama