KOTA BHARU, May 4 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has detected the use of its official logo without authorisation by irresponsible parties to spread unverified information regarding the discovery of the body of a 19-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds near a paddy field in Kampung Simah, Ketereh.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the tactic was deliberately carried out to create the impression that the content was an official statement from the PDRM.

He said those involved were also found to be using his official photograph to attract public attention, along with sensational headlines that could mislead readers.

“Among the content detected were the spread of speculation about the suspect’s background, as well as the exploitation of official PDRM statements through manipulation or embellishment,” he said in a statement today.

Following the circulation of various unverified information on social media, a police report has been lodged.

“This case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He stressed that the spread of false or misleading information can not only cause public alarm but may also disrupt and affect ongoing investigations.

As such, the public is urged to be more responsible social media users by refraining from sharing unverified information.

“Cooperation from all parties is greatly appreciated to ensure public order is maintained and that investigations can proceed smoothly and effectively,” he said.

On May 2, police confirmed the discovery of the victim’s body on a road near a paddy field in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, here, with initial findings indicating the victim was believed to have been killed elsewhere before the body was dumped at the location.

Following the incident, four suspects — three men aged between 19 and 66, and a 60-year-old woman — were remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama