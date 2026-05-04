KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Cropmate Bhd said it was notified by its solicitor on May 1, 2026, that some of the group and its subsidiary’s bank accounts have been partially released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the fertiliser company said it has, via its solicitor, submitted a further letter of representation to MACC for its further consideration, seeking the unfreezing of all affected bank accounts.

It said the bank accounts were previously frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Last Tuesday (April 28), Cropmate said it had confirmed that RM12.21 million in bank accounts belonging to the company and its subsidiary Cropmate Fertilizer Sdn Bhd had been frozen by the MACC as of April 24, 2026, and that it was actively taking the necessary steps to address the matter. — Bernama