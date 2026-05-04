PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — The Home Ministry (KDN) wants the construction of a Remote Sensor Site (RSS) on Pulau Malawali to be expedited, said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking at the KDN Monthly Assembly here today, he said the RSS is crucial in enhancing the country’s capability to detect threats in maritime areas, particularly along the east coast of Sabah.

“The capability of this radar will provide extremely important information to us. With radar capabilities, it will provide information on security and threats in the maritime area.

“The key point is that the radar on Pulau Malawali must be expedited in its construction. In that way, we can enhance our capability to control our security areas, particularly on the east coast of Sabah. This is a priority. If completed on schedule, there will be no more blind spots in the area and this is a top priority,” he said.

It was previously reported that, based on current needs, the government has allocated RM88 million to build the RSS, approved under the first rolling plan of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry has also obtained approval for the construction of six additional General Operations Force (PGA) posts in the same area and is now awaiting implementation by the relevant agencies.

“The budget has been approved. What remains is implementation by the agencies. The General Operations Force (PGA) certainly hopes for posts that are more decent, better equipped and at strategically located positions,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stressed that security-related projects cannot be treated like ordinary development projects assessed solely based on key performance indicators (KPIs).

“If it is a project where the security weightage is greater, it cannot be implemented using standard KPIs. It must be given greater emphasis on security.

“…because it is not a typical development project and must be viewed from a slightly different perspective. Delaying projects with security implications will compromise our border security control,” he said. — Bernama