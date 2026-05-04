KLUANG, May 4 — A factory worker died after losing consciousness at a height of 800 metres from the base of Gunung Lambak here yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the victim, Muhamad Nur Hakimi Mohd Haris, 32, from Felda Sungai Sibol, Kulai was descending the hill with three of his friends when he lost consciousness.

He added that the police received a distress call at 1.42pm and a team rushed to the scene, along with personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

"Heavy rain complicated the operation and Muhamad Nur Hakimi was brought down at about 6.15pm, and was pronounced dead by a medical assistant officer,” he said in a statement today.

The body was taken to the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital forensics unit for further action, he added. — Bernama