SEREMBAN, May 4 — The political secretary to Transport Minister Anthony Loke today lodged a police report against Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over a social media post allegedly containing defamatory remarks against Loke involving the Undang institution in Negeri Sembilan.

The report was lodged by Ho Weng Wah at the Seremban District Police Headquarters at noon following a Facebook post by Chegubard titled “Anthony Loke must be investigated for funding an illegal entity – Majlis Dato Lembaga Adat Sungei Ujong.”

“The post contains allegations that Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook had channelled a substantial amount of funds to an entity claimed to be illegal and links the matter to disturbances involving the royal institution in this state.

“The statement and post made by the individual are also believed to touch on sensitive 3R issues (race, religion and royalty), which could potentially incite tension and divide the community,” he told reporters here today.

Ho said firm action must be taken to curb the spread of false information and defamatory content, particularly those involving sensitive 3R issues, in order to safeguard national harmony and stability.

He added that the police should investigate the post, which is believed to have violated several legal provisions, including Sections 505 and 499 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama