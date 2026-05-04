KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Royal institutions and ulama should not be subjected to insults or abuse as they serve as symbols of unity and must be respected, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin said institutions such as the monarchy and the ulama should be respected beyond political differences.

“Even if there are differences in politics, we as fellow human beings should avoid insults, let alone humiliation. That is the basic principle. But sometimes people act outside the boundaries (of control).

“That is why I asked the police to take action. Such actions justify the government taking enforcement measures on issues involving religion, race and royalty (3R),” he told Utusan Malaysia after officiating the Selangor-level 2026 Labour Day celebration in Shah Alam today.

Earlier, Selangor police said they had received 280 reports over a viral Facebook post last month deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Police reportedly arrested a man last night to assist investigations into the post.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was detained at 7.10pm in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

Amirudin urged stern action against the individual involved, as well as anyone committing similar acts.

“In the past, enforcement action was often criticised by the opposition, who claimed the government was trying to silence voices. But from what I see now, the impact has become extraordinary.

“This issue must be addressed,” he said, thanking police for acting swiftly and urging firm action against those involved.