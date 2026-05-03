PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 56 cases related to hot weather nationwide, including two deaths from heat stroke, from Jan 1 to today.

MOH in a statement today announced that the two deaths involved a two-year-old boy who was left in a vehicle and a 42-year-old man who participated in a marathon in Penang.

“Both cases occurred when weather conditions were below Warning Level 1.

“However, the main risk factors identified were exposure to extreme heat in an indoor environment and strenuous physical activity over a long period of time, which caused severe dehydration and failure to regulate body temperature,” the statement said.

According to the statement, there were 47 cases involved heat exhaustion, four cases of exertional heat stroke, four cases of heat stroke and one case of heat cramps.

MOH said analysis showed that 58 per cent of cases of heat-related illnesses were related to physical activity during hot weather.

“Of the total, almost half involved sports and athletic activities such as cross-country, sports training, and marathons, while the rest involved high-intensity physical training by security and operations teams.

“In this regard, MOH would like to advise the public to always be careful and take preventive measures during hot weather,” the statement said.

Among the preventive measures suggested by MOH are to limit strenuous physical activity and prolonged exposure to hot weather, and for those working under hot weather to spend more time resting in the shade to cool down.

In addition, the public is also reminded to drink plenty of plain water even if they do not feel thirsty to ensure that the body remains hydrated, as well as to use personal protection such as hats, umbrellas, light and brightly coloured clothing.

Risk groups such as infants, children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases should always be adequately hydrated, and parents and guardians are reminded to avoid leaving children alone in vehicles.

The public is reminded to seek immediate treatment at a health facility if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, or extreme fatigue.

“MOH also urges all parties including government agencies, educational institutions and care centres to take appropriate preventive measures, especially in planning and implementing outdoor activities to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“The public can get the latest information on the status of hot weather on the METMalaysia website and preventive measures to reduce the health effects of hot weather on the MOH website,” the statement said. — Bernama