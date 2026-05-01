KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit nearly all states across the country until 6.00pm this evening.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert at 3.50 pm, stating that the affected states in the northern region are Perlis and Kedah, covering the districts of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang and Sik.

In Perak, the areas involved are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim.

Similar conditions are also forecast for several areas on the east coast, in Kelantan (Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), as well as Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bera and Rompin).

The same warning has also been issued for Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak and Petaling in Selangor, as well as the entire Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

In the southern region, the warning involves Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin), the entire state of Melaka, and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the forecast covers the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom and Nabawan), West Coast (Papar), and Tawau (Kunak, Semporna, and Lahad Datu).

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Kuching (Bau and Lundu), Sarikei (Julau and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah Kapit (Song), Bintulu (Bintulu and Sebauh), Miri (Subis, Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang. — Bernama