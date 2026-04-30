SHAH ALAM, April 30 — Police are currently tracking suspects believed to be involved in an act of mischief by setting fire to two vehicles belonging to a welder at a residential area in Kapar, Klang, near here at midnight Tuesday.

North Klang District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said that during the 12:12 a.m. incident, the 55-year-old victim became aware of the situation after hearing an explosion before discovering his cars were engulfed in flames.

“The fire was successfully extinguished with the help of neighbours. The incident resulted in both vehicles sustaining approximately 30 per cent damage in the interiors of the vehicles. A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed four men on two motorcycles who smashed the vehicle windows and splashed petrol before setting both vehicles on fire,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Vijaya Rao also advised the public not to engage in any speculation and urged parties with information regarding the incident to visit the nearest police station or contact the North Klang District Police Headquarters at 03-3291 2222 to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 57-second CCTV recording went viral on social media, showing four individuals wearing helmets and face masks pouring petrol onto two vehicles in front of a residence before setting them ablaze. — Bernama